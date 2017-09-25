Thunder defeats Hawks

The Seymour Thunder football team improved its record to 3-2 with a 27-9 win over Shawano on Friday, Sept. 15.
The Thunder was held scoreless in the first half but came to life in the second with a 28-yard catch by Josh Krause from Devin VerVoort, a 10 yard scoring run by Jamison Sassman and a one-yard run by Tyler VandeHei. VerVoort scored on an eight yard run in the fourth.
Seymour 0 0 20 7 – 27
Shawano 9 0 0 0 – 9
Scoring
First Quarter: SH: Purull 14 run (kick good); safety
Third Quarter: SEY: Krause 28 from VerVoort,
Sassman 10 run, VandeHei 1 run (Valley kick)
Fourth Quarter: SEY: VerVoort 8 run (Valley kick)
Individual leaders
Passing: SEY: VerVoort 7-11-1-115. SH: Laatsch 3-7-1-14.
Rushing: SEY: Sassman 11-95. SH: Laatsch 17-111.
Receiving SEY: Krause 3-43. SH: Timm 2-16.
