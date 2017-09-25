Thunder girls take third at Oconto Falls Golf Invite

The Seymour Thunder girls golf team placed third in the 9-team invite held at River Island golf course hosted by Oconto Falls on Monday, Sept. 11. The team shot a 430 led by Brylee King’s 99 and Kennedy Peters’ 108 who both medaled taking 5th and 12th place respectively.

“Brylee shot a second-nine 47 where she didn’t have a hole over a six which really helped our team score,” Coach Mick Herrala said. “Even though she shot under a 100 Brylee still wants to do better. She hasn’t really felt her game has reached its peak yet. She has shown improvement as she has shot under 50 in three of her last four rounds and has been battling through a sprained ligament in her finger” commented.”

Bay Conference foe Shawano won the invite with a total score of 409 and was led by seniors Brianna Zook and Brinley Kowalkowski who shot scores of 91 and 98. Marinette finished second with a 423 and had the individual medalist Mariah Chenier who shot a day’s best 89.

“We have been battling with Shawano all season long always seeming to come up just a few strokes too many,” Herrala said. “We will see them a couple more times this year and hopefully we can make the adjustments to pick up those strokes. Our biggest weakness is our putting. We have some girls who are getting on the green in good shape, but it is very difficult to score well when you three and four putt. Hopefully, our next few practices can help remedy some of those issues especially with regionals only two weeks away.”



The Seymour Thunder girls golf team placed third in the 9-team invite held at River Island golf course