Thunder runners compete in historic meet

By Sammy Eisch

Student reporter

The Seymour cross country team competed at northern Wisconsin’s oldest invitational cross country meet on Saturday morning, Sept. 16. The 61st annual “Smiley Invite” was held in Wausau at the Tribute/American Legion Golf Course.

At this meet there were a total of eight separate races, with Seymour competing in four of them.

The races Seymour competed in were the Girls JV-Division 1,2,3 race, Girls Varsity-Division 1, Boys Varsity-Division 1, and the Boys JV-Division 1,2,3 race. The Seymour cross country team competed in Division 1 at the invite.

Medals were given out to the top 20 runners in each division for the Varsity races and then the top 20 runners overall in the JV Races(Divisions 1,2,3 combined). After competing, and awards ceremony was held where Seymour runner, Riley Volkman, placed 20th in the Division 1 varsity race, earning a medal with a time of 17:16.13.

The overall team results were the Varsity girls placing 23rd out of 24 teams in Division 1, Girls JV placing 18th out of 20 teams, and Boys JV placing 18th out of 21 teams.

The varsity boy runners were Riley Volkman, James Baumgart, Clay Ryan, and Dyllan Zakrzewski. The varsity girl runners were Laura Spaude, Samantha Eisch, Elizabeth Zahn, Paige Weyer, and Diahanna King.



Top: Riley Volkman, fourth from left, led the Thunder with a 20th place finish at the 61st Annual Smiley Invite in Wausau on Saturday, Sept. 16. Below, the girls start the race- Submitted photos

