Thunder shuts out Wildcats in home opener

Seymour 40

Green Bay West 0

A balanced offense attack and a sound defense would enable Seymour to soundly defeat visiting Green Bay West 44-0 on Friday, August 25.

Seymour would score 33 points in the first half and cruise to the Bay Conference win.

Thunder quarterback Devin VerVoort would pass for 160 yards and three touchdown and a combined rushing attack would tack on three more touchdowns with 82 total yards.

“We got a quarterback who’s experienced as a 3-year starter and that helps and receivers who have done a nice job of running routes,” Molle said of their aerial attack. “They’ve done a nice job of catching the ball and making hay after they catch it in terms of yardage.”

He also said the offensive line has done a good job of protecting the quarterback as well.

The passing game has helped balance the rushing attack.

“Our yards per carry is pretty good but there is just not a ton of carries because we have a nice balance between two or three running backs, four at times.

“We’ve been in terms of yardage gained almost 50/50 between the ground and the air in terms of two games total. It’s been a nice balance.”

On defense, Molle said it’s a side of the ball that they are going to continue to grow on. He said they got a little bit better at certan positions from last week.

“Obviously, the first two games hve been good from not giving up points. That’s been a strength of ours. When you don’t give up a lot of points you have an opportunity to be in that game. Hopefully we can continue that the rest of the season.”



Thunder running back Jack Schuh makes a reception and fights for a touchdown against Green Bay West on Friday, August 25. Schuh would fall short of scoring but set up a Seymour touchdown.