Thunder soccer takes Wrightstown Tourney crown



The Seymour Thunder boys soccer team won the Wrightstown Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 16. – Submitted photo

By Elli Ellis

Student reporter

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Seymour soccer traveled to the Wrightstown Tournament.

Seymour opened up taking on Little Chute and took control of the match early earning a corner kick just over a minute. The corner sailed past the front of the goal and Dereck Deschler came in from the back side and drilled the ball into the net, but the referee blew his whistle for a foul taking the goal away, but giving Seymour a penalty kick. Keven Sosa-Lassila put it in for a one-goal early lead.

In the 13th minute Deschler found Rhett Driessen who was able to score the 2nd goal. In the 17th minute, after a corner, Driessen set up Reid Johnson who got a nice shot to score goal No. 3. Then in the 18th minute Driessen got to the end line and found an open Garrett Wendorff who got a good shot to score the fourth goal. With shortened halves, Driessen did good work to score the final goal in the second half at 44 minutes to win 5-0.

Seymour moved on to take on Marinette in the semifinal match. After a Thunder corner in the fifth minute, Brady Mueller did well to find the ball in the area and put it in the back of the net. In the 12th minute, Jadin Schuettpelz played a ball through for Driessen to win and score the second goal. Then in the 14th minute, Riley Murphy got a pass to assist Driessen in his second goal of the match to go up by 3. Deschler then dribbled a defender and scored for a 4-0 win. Evan Schluenz made two saves for the shutout victory.

Seymour then took on host Wrightstown for the championship match. The Thunder started strong and in the seventh minute Wendorff made a nice pass to Driessen who beat a defender and the goalie for a 1-0 lead. In the 20th minute Driessen won the ball himself and did very well to put it away for a 2-0 lead. Seymour did have a couple shaky moments and the Tigers finally took advantage to get a goal of their own half way through the second half. Seymour was able to hold on for the 2-1 win to earn the title of tournament champs.