Thunder swimmers finish with top results and finish second at Shawano Sprints

Shawano Sprints

This past Thursday, August 31, the girls swam at the Shawano Sprint.

They fought hard to finish second amongst the seven schools. Leading the way were Lauren Klawiter, who finished first in the 50 breaststroke, and the 100 medley relay team of Emily Klawiter, Lauren Klawiter, Colleen Lemke, and Raven VandenLangenberg, who also finished first.

There was one second place finish by the relay team for the 100 freestyle relay (Charis Herb, Hannah Schultz, Lauren Rottier, Colleen Lemke). Lemke also had a third place finish in the 50 butterfly.

The girls really stepped up and did well in a fun meet, only to fall to Sturgeon Bay. Again, improved times were recorded by almost all of the girls.

The Thunder’s first Conference dual is in Shawano on Thursday, September 7.

Watch for the dual results in the September 11 edition of the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press and at www.advertisercommmunitynews.com