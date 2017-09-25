Thunder swimmers win first Bay Conference meet

By Aubrey Buchholtz

Student reporter

The swim team had a very successful meet against the Shawano Hawks in their first Bay Conference meet. Seymour varsity won 114-56 and the JV swimmers won 79-42.

The Thunder had many first-place finishes which included the 200 medley relay (Emily Klawiter, Lauren Klawiter, Colleen Lemke, Charis Herb), the 200 freestyle relay (Lauren Klawiter, Megan Krueger, Raven VandenLangenberg, Lauren Rottier), the 400 freestyle relay (Rottier, Emily Klawiter, Herb, Lemke), and individual wins by Lemke in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, Hannah Schultz in the 100 freestyle, Emily Klawiter in the 100 backstroke, and Lauren Klawiter in the 100 breaststroke (breaking her own school record for the second straight time).

Second place finishes for the Thunder were recorded by Hannah Schultz in the 200 freestyle, Emily Klawiter in the 200 IM, Lauren Klawiter in the 50 freestyle, Makenzie Samson in the 100 freestyle, Herb in the 500 freestyle, and the relay team of Krueger, Samson, Lindsey Scheurer, and Schultz in the 400 freestyle. Placing third was the 200 medley relay (Scheurer, Rottier, Danielle Mileiser, VandenLangenberg), the 200 freestyle relay (Kersten Thibodeau, Kiara Lamb, Morgan Seitz, Schultz), Herb in the 200 freestyle, Rottier in the 50 freestyle, Milheiser in the 100 butterfly, Krueger in the 100 freestyle, Scheurer in the 500 freestyle, VandenLangenberg in the 100 backstroke, and Thibodeau in the 100 breaststroke. Krueger and Emma Felty led the way with three improved times. Following were Lauren Klawiter, Rottier, Samson, and Morgan Seitz with two. Eighteen of the 21 individual swims were season or lifetime best times.