Thunder win conference opener

By Greg Bates

ACN & Times-Press sports correspondent

SHAWANO – An offensive explosion is just what the Seymour boys soccer team needed.

The Thunder scored seven first-half goals and didn’t let off the gas pedal in notching a 10-0 victory over Shawano in a Bay Conference game on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The contest ended early via the mercy rule as Seymour tallied its 10th goal at the 60:47 mark.

“I was really happy for us to get a lot of scoring opportunities,” Seymour coach Todd Messner said. “Shawano, they’re down this year. They lost 11 or 12 seniors last year. They’re going to struggle. I knew they were going to be down, but they had a lot of mistakes and we were ready to capitalize on it. They did have some opportunities where they countered on us and we took care of all those.”

Seymour (3-2) generated 18 shots on goal and peppered Shawano keeper Will Bergner the entire game.

Six different players scored for the Thunder as Garrett Wendorff netted a hat trick and Keven Sosa had four assists. But the undisputed player of the game was Seymour forward Rhett Driessen. The sophomore scored four of the first five goals of the game and finished with six goals. He also added an assist.

In all his years of playing, Driessen has never had a six-goal game.

“It felt pretty good,” Driessen said. “After getting the first three, it felt pretty good. And then getting another three, it felt good.”

“Rhett’s a force up there,” Messner said. “They didn’t have somebody in the back that could handle him. He was just too much for them.”

In all his years of coaching, Messner has never had one of his players have such a phenomenal contest.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had anybody score six, not on the guys’ side,” Messner said. “He just did it easily. Honestly, in the first half he got into a spot where he was just trying to move the ball and create for other people.”

Seymour led 4-0 just 13:21 into the game and Driessen notched his fourth goal at the 26:14 mark. Wendorff added a pair of goals to close out the first half up 7-0.

Driessen wasn’t finished at halftime, scoring twice in a span of 44 seconds in the second half off feeds from Sosa.

“I’m always hungry,” said Driessen, who has 11 goals on the season. “I always want more.”

Seymour had relied on scoring from just a couple key players early in the season, but Messner loved how some of his lesser known scorers got into the act against Shawano.

“You love scoring because you know there’s games you’re going to need it, and for different guys to get into an attack mode is good,” Messner said. “I’ve asked other guys to get more involved offensively, and they did that tonight.”

Messner had plenty of players have big-time nights. Some guys deserve plenty of credit, but their name doesn’t appear in the box score.

“Our center backs started it, so I thought Brady Mueller did a great job on the back connecting and then Reid Johnson,” Messner said. “But Keven Sosa is very talented. A couple of his first passes that he had as assists, he’s so talented at keeping the ball and then getting the vision to see up the field and find people.”

For how impressive the Seymour offense was against Shawano, the team’s defense was nearly flawless. Shawano (0-4-1, 0-1 Bay Conference) had its lone offensive scoring chance with 54 seconds remaining in the opening net.

“I have placed an emphasis on us trying to get shutouts,” Messner said. “This last Saturday, we got four goals scored on us and probably only one of them should have been. You’ve got to hold yourself to high standards.”

Said Driessen: “Our defense has worked really well. If they keep working, I think we’re going to be really good throughout the year.”

The victory was Seymour’s most well-rounded game of the young season. Driessen noted the win really showcased how strong the team can be offensively and defensively. The solid effort should pay dividends for the Seymour players.

“I think it really boosts our confidence up,” Driessen said.

Seymour 2

Fox Valley Lutheran 2

On Thursday, August 31, the Thunder boys soccer team traveled to Fox Valley Lutheran High School to challange the Foxes.

The first half was scoreless but certainly not uneventful. Both sophomore Rhett Driessen and junior Reid Johnson were given yellow cards for fouling in the first half.

The Thunder entered into the second half in a 0-0 tie. At 54 minutes, Seymour junior Reid Johnson played a long ball which was recieved by sophomore Rhett Driessen at 15 yards. Driessen then broke into a fast attack and scored the first goal of the match. The Thunder struck again at 73 minutes when senior Jadin Schuettpelz played a magnificent long ball into forward Driessen which resulted in another fast break attack and a goal for the Thunder.

At 86 minutes junior Reid Johnson committed a foul in the 18 yard box which resulted in a penalty kick and a goal for the Foxes.

Just as the Thunder thought they had locked in the win, the Foxes Zach Beyer, took a shot from 20 yards out and scored with 30 seconds remaining in the game. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Thunder goalkeeper Evan Schluenz ended the game with seven saves and the Thunder had seven shots on goal.



Sophomore Rhett Driessen, No. 13, dribbles the ball forward toward the Foxes goal during Bay Conference action on Thursday, August 31. – Submitted photo