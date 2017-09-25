Village of Nichols locked down after stabbing



The old school, now an apartment building at N9033 Krull Road, was the location of a stabbing incident which resulted in the lockdown of the Village of Nichols on Wednesday, September 20. – Photo by Linda Titel

A stabbing of a 22-year-old Nichols man caused the village to lockdown Wednesday evening, September 20.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department responded to N9033 Krull Road at 6:34 p.m. after a report of a disturbance and a stabbing of the man.

According to deputy officials, a verbal argument occurred in the apartment and escalated to a physical fight between several individuals. A 20-year-old female from Green Bay stabbed the man with a kitchen knife.

The injured party was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Appleton, for treatment of non-life threatening injury. He was then released and transported to the Outagamie County Jail on a non-related matter.

The incident is still under investigation by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

Nichols First Responders and Black Creek Ambulance were assisted by Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

