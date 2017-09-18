Wolf River Community Bank to open in Shiocton

Hortonville-based Wolf River Community Bank has announced plans to open its fourth branch location in Shiocton in November of this year.

Wolf River Community Bank has an accepted offer to purchase on the existing First National Bank building located at N5579 River Street. The branch is still currently operating as the First National Bank of Waupaca, pending a merger with Manitowoc-based Bank First National who has plans to close the Shiocton branch once the merger is complete. Wolf River Bank plans to reopen the branch shortly thereafter.

“We see some great opportunities in the Shiocton market,” says Wolf River’s President and CEO, Joe Peikert. “Several community members and business leaders have reached out to us expressing their hope to maintain the presence of a community financial institution in Shiocton, and we feel that Wolf River Community Bank is a very natural fit.”

“Wolf River Community Bank will be great for Shiocton,” said Dick Wickesberg, President of the Shiocton Business League and owner of the River Rail Bar & Restaurant. “It’ll be a good foundation for the Village and a bank that will support our school and community events in Shiocton.”

With a lot of moving parts, including the completion of the merger between First National Bank of Waupaca and Bank First National and FDIC approval for Wolf River Community Bank, there is not a definitive open date for the branch. The executive team at Wolf River Bank is working diligently to expedite the process in order to minimize the transition time from one bank to another.

Current First National Bank customers have the option to transition their accounts to Bank First National and use their existing accounts until Wolf River Bank opens in November, or they are welcome to visit one of Wolf River Bank’s branches in Hortonville, New London or Greenville to open accounts prior to the opening of the Shiocton branch.

About Wolf River Community Bank

With over 20 years in business, Wolf River Community Bank continues to serve our customers and the communities in the greater “Fox West” area by offering a robust suite of personal, business and lending solutions. We are dedicated to helping people pursue their financial dreams through independence, trust, flexibility and remarkable customer experiences. As a community institution, we will continue to be a strong supporter of our local schools, cities, villages, towns, and charitable organizations.

Learn more at wolfriverbank.com. Member FDIC.