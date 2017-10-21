21st Annual WPS Garden of Lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden

Be encompassed by more than 250,000 twinkling lights as you experience the magic of WPS Garden of Lights, Green Bay Botanical Garden’s largest fundraiser of the year, and create extraordinary holiday memories with your family and friends. Additional event features include: a model train exhibit set up by G-Gagers, food and beverages, holiday gifts in WPS Trellis Gift Shop, photos with Santa and a Meet & Greet with Mrs. Claus and elves!

While the flowers are tucked in for the winter, the Garden is transformed into a spectacular array of botanical light displays inspired by its natural features. You’ll discover enchanted icicle forest, glistening flowers, a dazzling 60-foot walk-through caterpillar and more.

The all-new 2017 WPS Garden of Lights Display, “Nature’s Grand Medley”, is the headlining act in the Billie Kress Amphitheater. Nature’s bountiful beauty is cast by 15,000 LED lights dancing along to festive holiday music. Don’t miss this new show-stopping display!

Dates & Times:

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from 5:00–9:00 p.m.(last entry at 8:30 p.m.)

November 24–December 23

Closed December 24–25

Additional Dates: December 26–30

Family Night: Friday, November 24

Children 12 and under receive FREE walking admission with one paid adult.

Offer only valid at the door, the night of the event. Children must be from the same household. Wagon rides are an additional $5 per person (child & adult). Cannot be combined with any other offers.

Photos with Santa by Ambrosius Studio

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, November 24 – December 23 | 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Letters to Santa with Mrs. Claus & Elves

Friday, November 24 and Saturdays, December 2-December 23 | 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Admission:

Walking Tour

Adults (13 & up): $9

Children (3-12): $5

Children (2 & under): Free

Horse-Drawn Wagon Tour*

Adults (13 & up): $14

Children (3-12): $10

Children (2 & under): Free

*Horse-Drawn Wagon Tour includes Walking Tour.

Garden Member Pricing Every Sunday and December 26-30

GBBG Members: $3

(Must show membership card)

Group Rates

Walking Tour: $7

Horse-Drawn Wagon Tour: $12

(For advanced ticket purchases of 25+)

Tickets are now on sale at Green Bay Botanical Garden and online. Tickets are also on sale at select Festival Foods locations including: Green Bay North, Green Bay East & West, De Pere, Appleton, Darboy, Suamico, Manitowoc, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac. Tickets also available at the door. The purchase of advance tickets is strongly encouraged to save time waiting in line.

FREE Shuttles from NWTC Parking Lot F/G will be available.