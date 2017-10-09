

The king and queen for the 2017 homecoming court were announced at the dance on September 30. Members of the court are, left to right, sophomores Dinah King and Levi VerVoort; freshmen Emily Gorecki, senior Jenna Krause; king and queen Paige Hein and Cayden Waller; freshman Logan Mattson; senior Dylan Muenster; juniors Emily Schoen and Reid Johnson. – Submitted photo



Homecoming shenanigans at Seymour High School, students are trying to find items in shaving cream during a relay competition. – Submitted photo