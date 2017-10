Seymour Fire & Rescue was called out on Friday, October 13, at 7:19 a.m. after receiving a call about a gas spill at the Little Henry Creek construction site on Main Street. The spill originated from the BP Trackside gas station and got into the storm sewer. Seymour Fire training officer Dan Habeck, in black, and Town of Seymour fire chief assistant II Greg Brown, are shown containing the spill at the site. – Photo by Keith Skenandore