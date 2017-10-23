The Seymour Thunder volleyball team has won a share of the Bay Conference title for the first time since 2009! Pictured are, left to right, Ashley Zahn, Arianna Plaster, Morgan Witt, Rachel VerVoort, Jenna Krause, Deiondra Wussow and Brooke VanHande; back row: Coach Berri West, Coach Kate Ortiz, Hailey McGlin, Patricia Nieland, Chloe Evans, Kendra VandenHeuvel, Daphne Javoroski, Jadyn Mattson, Emily Schoen, Chaselyn Parker and Coach Samantha Pagel. Not pictured is Trista Tomazevic. – Photo courtesy of Linda Krause