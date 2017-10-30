

The Seymour Fastpitch 8U team completed their inaugural season of tournament ball. The girls worked very hard and showed great improvement throughout the season. The team was filled with 6 and 7 year olds which competed in 8 and under tournaments all summer. They finished short in the quarter finals at the Ashwaubenon tournament, fourth at Wrightstown and third at the Freedom tournament. This same team will compete next year in local 8U tournaments.

Team members include: front row, left to right; Aryah Krahn, Abbie Woldt, Kailie Hartleben, Monique Martinez, Jada Luben and Khloe Hill; middle row; Kylie Ashman, Kelsey Hartleben, Brashlyn Frappier, Addesin Smith, Mercedes Kruse and Faye Laurent; back row; Head Coach Jay Martinez, Asst. Coach Jason Krahn and Asst. Coach Brent Hartleben. – Submitted photo