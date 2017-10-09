Area youth captures honors at NFL Punt, Pass & Kick at Rock Ledge Intermediate

Boys 8-9
Girls 10-11
Boys 10-11
More than 50 participants took part in the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick competition hosted by Rock Ledge Intermediate School on Friday, September 22.
These youngsters earned honors in their respective age groups:
2017 Winners:
8/9 Year Olds
Girls
*1st – Addesin Smith 135’3; 2nd – Alexis Corn 104’2; 3rd – Monique Martinez 87’9; 4th – Sasha Bester 82’11; and 5th – Savana Smith 81’8.
Boys
1st – Hayden Schumacher 167’6; 2nd – Tristen Molzahn 163’3; 3rd – Ryan Ihde 162’5; 4th – Jack Wilichowski 151’8; and 5th – Brayden Pashouwer 150’8.
10/11 Year Olds
Girls
1st – Addison Wery 200’10; 2nd – Cali Havlovitz 117’2; 3rd – Cassie Linssen 115’5; 4th – Alayna Van De Hei 110’9; and 5th – Salem Boyd 108’6.
Boys
1st – Kyler Marks 216’5; 2nd – Nicholas Inman 200’8; 3rd – Carson Johnson 199’6; 4th – Wyatt Bunnell 195’9; and 5th – Gavin Brady 194’8.
*Cumulative total of one punt, one pass, and one kick.