Area youth captures honors at NFL Punt, Pass & Kick at Rock Ledge Intermediate

Boys 8-9

Girls 10-11

Boys 10-11

More than 50 participants took part in the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick competition hosted by Rock Ledge Intermediate School on Friday, September 22.

These youngsters earned honors in their respective age groups:

2017 Winners:

8/9 Year Olds

Girls

*1st – Addesin Smith 135’3; 2nd – Alexis Corn 104’2; 3rd – Monique Martinez 87’9; 4th – Sasha Bester 82’11; and 5th – Savana Smith 81’8.

Boys

1st – Hayden Schumacher 167’6; 2nd – Tristen Molzahn 163’3; 3rd – Ryan Ihde 162’5; 4th – Jack Wilichowski 151’8; and 5th – Brayden Pashouwer 150’8.

10/11 Year Olds

Girls

1st – Addison Wery 200’10; 2nd – Cali Havlovitz 117’2; 3rd – Cassie Linssen 115’5; 4th – Alayna Van De Hei 110’9; and 5th – Salem Boyd 108’6.

Boys

1st – Kyler Marks 216’5; 2nd – Nicholas Inman 200’8; 3rd – Carson Johnson 199’6; 4th – Wyatt Bunnell 195’9; and 5th – Gavin Brady 194’8.

*Cumulative total of one punt, one pass, and one kick.