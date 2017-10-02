Bears spoil Chiefs homecoming

By Greg Bates

ACN & Times-Press sports correspondent

Shiocton football coach Dino Heinemeyer knew Week 6 of the regular season would be a major challenge for his team.

An experienced Bonduel squad was a big, physical running team averaging 43.8 points per game after five games. Not to mention, the Bears possess a strong defensive line.

Bonduel used its bruising running attack to rack up 308 yards on the ground and five touchdowns, while its defense shut down Shiocton’s run game. The result was a 32-14 victory in Central Wisconsin Conference Large for Bonduel on Shiocton’s homecoming weekend on Friday, Sept. 22.

“They’ve got a lot of nice seniors that have been running that offense for a long time, because they all played and started as sophomores, so they’re efficient and they’re big and strong,” Heinemeyer said. “They’ve got a nice offense, and they’ve been showing that all year long. We knew that coming in. They’re just better than us, no doubt about it.”

Senior running back Elijah Mastey went off for 150 yards on 16 carries to pace the Bears.

“Our offense is pretty hard to stop all our guys are doing their stuff,” Bonduel coach James Westrich said. “We’ve got weapons at a lot of different areas, but we’ve got to make sure we run our fakes, block hard and secure the football.”

Heinemeyer thought his defense held up well against a tough team.

“I thought our defense was pretty good, absolutely,” Heinemeyer said. “That’s a good football team. We had some guys on the defensive side that haven’t played certain positions, and I thought they held up pretty well.”

For how good Bonduel was on the ground, it was the defense that shined. Shiocton ran the ball 25 times for 54 yards against the Bears’ smothering defense. That forced Heinemeyer to play un-Shiocton-like football: having to rely on the passing game.

“Because they were stopping our run early on and it didn’t appear we were going to be able to run on them,” Heinemeyer said. “We’ve got some injuries, we’ve got a couple linemen out – that wasn’t going to be our strength. It looked like something we could exploit. I didn’t think their D-backs were all that great, and I thought we probably should have been even better even early on. It was basically them making us pass.”

It didn’t help that running backs Reis Stingle and Matt Peterson were on the sideline in the second half nursing injuries.

Shiocton quarterback Sam Bloch came into the game with just 42 passing attempts and three touchdowns in the first five games of the season. Against Bonduel, the junior went 13-for-23 for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Over half of those passing yards came in the fourth quarter against Bonduel’s reserves.

“I thought he did alright,” said Heinemeyer about Bloch. “We tried to keep the plays somewhat simple for him, because they were bringing pressure early on. Once he gets pressure, it’s kind of tough. I thought our offensive linemen gave him some time. When he did have time, he threw a good ball.”

Shiocton (3-3, 1-3 conference) got behind early and had to play catchup. Bonduel (5-1, 3-1 Central Wisconsin Conference Large) had a great opening drive as Mastey had a 5-yard touchdown run just 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the game. The Bears tacked on another touchdown in the first quarter as Jordan Boldt ran 27 yards for a score.

Down just 14-0 at halftime, Heinemeyer knew his team was still in the game and one play could turn the tide.

In the second half, Bonduel used a steady diet of run after run. That hurt the Shiocton defenders.

“We were worn down physically, and it was a hot night and our guys never come off the field because we’re low on numbers and we have injury problems and some other issues,” Heinemeyer said. “It’s tough on a night like this to play every single down and special teams.”

On its first drive of the second half, Bonduel went eight plays and scored on a Boldt 2-yard run out of the wildcat formation to make it 20-0. Jacob Banker and Riddik Bohm scored from 1 and 5 yards out, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 32-0, Shiocton wasn’t going to go a second straight game without scoring a touchdown. The Chiefs dialed up a few pass plays to get the offense kickstarted. Bloch connected with James Ver Voort down the right sideline, and the junior made a move on a cornerback and raced 46 yards for a touchdown with 6:46 remaining in the game.

After forcing a three-and-out, Shiocton got the ball back at their own 5. The Chiefs moved the ball up to the 19 when Bloch found Ver Voort again for an 81-yard touchdown.

“It’s nice to get touchdowns, but they had their backups in there, so it really isn’t super great,” Heinemeyer said. “It’s nice to give those kids a little boost of confidence.”

Ver Voort finished his career day with seven catches for 157 yards. Wesley Brouillard added three receptions for 37 yards. Brady Volkman was Shiocton’s leading rusher with three attempts for 24 yards.

With three games left in the regular season, Heinemeyer is hoping his team can get back on the winning track after dropping two straight games. Shiocton is still two wins away from qualifying for the playoffs. The Chiefs have advanced to the postseason a remarkable 14 consecutive years.

“We have to win next week to try and keep our playoff run alive,” Heinemeyer said. “So, next week is a playoff game for us. We’re not going to even talk too much about this game, we’re going to start moving forward.”

Chiefs sophomore running back Hunter Raeck, No. 23, attempts to get outside the Bear defense on Friday, September 22, during Shiocton’s homecoming game. Bonduel would win the CWC-Large conference matchup 32-14. – Photo courtesy of David Gomm