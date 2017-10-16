Chiefs on the outside playoff window looking in

Shiocton 24

Pacelli 20

The Chiefs football team would get a road win in their final conference game against Pacelli on a rare Thursday evening (October 12) matchup.

The win keeps Shiocton’s slim playoff chances alive and they now wait for the WIAA to release the seedings.

As of press time, no game results were available. Go to www.advertisercommunitynews.com for a game summary.

Shiocton 35

Weyauwega-Fremont 12

A dominant rushing attack led the way for Shiocton as they would win a key CWC-Large game against the Indians of Weyauwega-Fremont on Friday, October 6.

The start for the Chiefs did not look good after they turned the ball over on their own 9-yard line resulting in a Weyauwega-Fremont 8-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter.

Late in the quarter, Shiocton scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass after quarterback Sam Block found James Ver Voort for the score. The extra-point game Shiocton a 7-6 lead going into the second quarter.

Block ran for two touchdowns giving the Chiefs a 21-6 halftime lead.

“We were able to run the football,” said coach Heinemeyer.

Heinemeyer questioned their passing game with the rainy weather.

“We completed some nice balls,” he said.

His squad started the third quarter with another score to take a 28-6 lead before the Indians tacked on six points of their own.

“Once we got the lead in that weather we were able to seal the deal,” Heinemeyer said.

Defensively, he said they were pretty good and when they took away the run they took control of the game.

“Our run defense was fairly good,” Heinemeyer said.

With the Thursday night win at Pacelli, Shiocton needed a win to possibly gain a playoff birth.

“We will let the cards fall where they may,” he said. “We need to take care of our own business.”



Chiefs junior running back James Ver Voort, No. 25, runs for positive yards against the Weyauwega-Fremont defense on Friday, October 6, during the Chiefs Central Wisconsin Conference-Large matchup. Shiocton would defeat the Indians 35-12. – Photo courtesy of David Gomm