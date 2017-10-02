Community 2000 to hold 10-year celebration

By Keith Skenandore

The House of God has been there for Community 2000 and their volunteer work.

In June 1, 2001, their first office opened at 107 N. Main Street, Black Creek, the old Blumen Shop directly across from Brick’s Supper Club. They were able to help 21 families, triple the amount in their first year.

The facility was very small, so three years later, they moved to a new facility, the old Methodist Church located at 101 W. State Street, Black Creek. This building then changed ownership and the rent was going to be tripled.

“We just could not afford that,” said Juli Meulemans, a full-time employee of Community 2000. “We were busting at the seams and needed somewhere bigger.”

There weren’t many options, but the school at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church was empty. They talked about renting the south wing. That didn’t happen, however, the old Convent Building stood vacant, and with meetings of the church board, along with the help of Father Bob Kabat, who was on board immediately, a vote was taken and it was passed that Community 2000 begin their work at 1002 S. Main Street in Seymour.

“The rest is history,” said Tammy Krull, the other full-time employee.

It’s been 10 years since the move and Community 2000 is holding a 10-year anniversary open house on Thursday, October 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. One can see their operations and what they all have to offer.

Community 2000 began as a program which offered its services only at Christmas time in Black Creek.

It took the failure of Y2K and a leap of faith by a couple parent volunteers and the school counselor, to offer the program year-round.

“Why can’t we do this year-round,” Meulemans said. “The need doesn’t go away.”

By the end of the millennium, they took that leap and gave it a shot and found out there was so much need then they had any idea. They wondered where they could go for help and they decided to apply for grants through the county.

They were told by the county to find a parent organization because this organization is going to blow up. It’s very grass roots and people were really feeding into it.

They are currently working with 200 families in the Seymour and Shiocton school districts.

“From helping 21 families to helping 800 people that’s a big difference,” Meulemans said.

In April, 2016, Krull came on board and it’s been her and Meulemans who have become the main components to Community 2000.

“I was told I would be great for this job,” Krull said.

Everyone else is volunteers who do a lot for the two. Some put in almost 300 hours a month. Breaking it down, in 2016, the volunteers put in 4,000 hours.

“All of our volunteers are incredible,” Meulemans said. “They are so committed.”

“They think beyond than just coming in here and doing what they do for us,” Krull said.

Juli Meulemans, left, and Tammy Krull, stand besides their old sign which was put up for display on Thursday, September 21. An open house will be held on October 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. to tour their current location. – Photo by Keith Skenandore