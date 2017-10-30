Who: Anyone who is concerned about their health and their food
When: November 4 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Where: 134 Riverdale Drive, Oneida
‘Sustainable’ is a film about the land, the people who work it and what must be done to sustain it for future generations. The narrative of the film focuses on Marty Travis, a seventh-generation farmer in central Illinois who watched his land and community fall victim to the pressures of big agribusiness.
This is a free showing with Corn Soup, heritage sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies included.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
“Dark Secrets of our Food System; know where your food is coming from”
