“Dark Secrets of our Food System; know where your food is coming from”

Who: Anyone who is concerned about their health and their food

When: November 4 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: 134 Riverdale Drive, Oneida

‘Sustainable’ is a film about the land, the people who work it and what must be done to sustain it for future generations. The narrative of the film focuses on Marty Travis, a seventh-generation farmer in central Illinois who watched his land and community fall victim to the pressures of big agribusiness.

This is a free showing with Corn Soup, heritage sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and chocolate chip cookies included.