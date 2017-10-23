Football squad loses final conference game

Thunder would end their season with a 34 -21 loss to Menasha on Friday, October 13. The Blue Jays ended up tying for the Bay Conference championship while Seymour finished with a 4-4 conference record.

Seymour received a No. 8 seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs. They faced No. 1 seed West De Pere in round one on Friday, Octoober 20. As of press time no results were available.

Thunder quarterback Devin Ver Voort makes a jump pass during their 34 -21 loss to Menasha on Friday, October 13. – Photo courtesy off Rick Cohler