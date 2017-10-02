From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi…Council met last Monday night and there were a few things on the agenda that will be of interest to you.

The Council passed Resolution #RE2017 approving opening the lake at Lake Park in 2018 and with a “SWIM AT YOUR OWN RISK” posting. The lake has been sprayed for weeds and they will be cleaning them out if they haven’t already when you read this. The city crew will also be working on the beach area to bring that back. There were a few residents attending in regards to that resolution. The resolution passed with no objections.

I addressed the purchasing of a stainless-steel salt box in my article last week and the resolution came before the Council at the meeting. There was some discussion on it and in the end the Council voted to purchase the box and mount it on the 1988 truck until we purchase a new vehicle in two to three years. It will then be mounted on the new vehicle. The cost of the box was $13,200.

The Council than had Resolution #RE2017-151 approving advertising land for development. This is the 5.39 acres of land the city currently owns on Mainline Drive and is located just south of the walking trail. We have not had any interest in that land and the Council would like to get more aggressive on selling it. They are looking at advertising it for either commercial or multifamily use. The resolution passed unanimously and so the city will be working on that. This parcel is in the TID District so that should help in attracting something.

It was brought to the Council’s attention that the Jaws of Life needs to be updated. The cutter no longer is strong enough for the new cars.

This was reported out during the committee report and it was noted that bringing the Jaws up to date would run approximately $9,000. The Rescue Squad has enough money in their Capital Outlay account to cover the expense so the committee approved the expenditure.

There was some discussion, during the Public Property Committee report, on the Splash Pad the Lions Club is working on. The committee is working with Mike Pepin on cost figures to present to the committee. There was also some discussion on the fact that the Lions Park has had some vandalism done in the past and we are going to have to address that issue. It is really sad that we have people in our community that feel the need to destroy something that benefits the city on the whole.

We are putting more investments into our parks so the need for security will be discussed at the committee meeting.

We are getting some new people coming to the nutrition site which is good news. The County is working hard on bringing up the numbers.

Enjoy the fall. it’s a beautiful time of the year.

Mayor Judy Schuette