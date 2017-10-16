From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi…Last week Thursday I met with a representative from the Senior Citizens and Amie Bastian from Aging and Long Term Support division with Outagamie County. The Senior Citizens had asked for an update on the meal site so we arranged for the meeting. They were wondering where the county was at on providing transportation to the meal site. Originally they were going to provide transportation to the meal site on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Lutheran Social Services is providing the bus and the drivers, but they are short on drivers, so at this time they will be providing rides on Tuesdays only, they hope to increase that in the future. The number to call if you need a ride to the meal site on Tuesdays is 920-225-1719 or 1-888-200-0576 (Making a ride happen), when you do that if you have a preference on what day you would like to be picked up let them know and they will be keeping a record to see if we can get more people to attend if they switch the day. But again, it will depend on if they can get drivers other than Tuesday. We have had eleven new people attend the meal site at one time or another (it’s not constant) but they come off and on which is good.

Last week, we started pumping the lake down so that project is going along nicely. If you have been down to see the beach you probably were surprised to see how nice it turned out so far. We are on target to open in summer of 2018.

What was left of the tree next to Cellcom was taken down last Thursday so that is looking much nicer and less of a hazard.

The box culvert project is moving along nicely and the weather has been holding so hopefully that project will be on target for completion.

Hopefully the red building next to Cellcom will be coming down next month, “I Hope” it’s only been over two years of going through red tape to make that happen. This one has really tried my patience but you can only do what you can do.

The Hotel is still working on doing their remodeling and it’s really looking nice. The improvements to the back entrance will be appreciated by customers.

Little by little we will get downtown looking welcoming and hopefully smaller business will want to locate there.

The committees of the Council have been working on their budgets to present the total budget to our citizens and hopefully be able to come up with something we can all live with. Our committee meeting last night lasted three hours. The aldermen were really working hard on that budget, I give them credit they did a good job. It’s not easy to hold the line and still provide citizens with what they want and need. I would report out in detail but there were so many ideas that were just talked about that until they come up with something positive I will leave it lay. That is what budget meetings are all about, getting everything out on the table and then making decisions.

Mayor Judy Schuette