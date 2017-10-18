Lady Thunder advance in playoffs

Seymour took the next step toward winning the volleyball regional championship with a 3-game sweep of Marinette in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs on Tuesday, October 17.

The No. 3 seeded Thunder would defeat the Marines, No. 14, by scores of 25-9, 25-4 and 25-6.

Seymour advanced to face No. 6 seed Denmark who defeated Sturgeon Bay. They will face off for the regional championship on Thursday, October 19, with a 7 p.m. start.

Watch for a game summary in our October 23 publication and at www.advertisercommunitynews.com.