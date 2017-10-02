Lady volleyball squad sweeps New London

The Seymour Lady Thunder took on New London in a Bay Conference match. Seymour swept the Bulldogs 3-0.

Seymour was celebrating its senior night, recognizing its 7 seniors: Morgan Witt, Deiondra Wussow, Jenna Krause, Arianna Plastr, Rachel VerVoort, and Ashley Zahn. The sniors have been leaders of the team this year, helping Seymour defeat tough teams, including Shawano.

The Thunder would win game one 25-15. Game two and three were no different with Seymour winning by scores of 25-21 and 25-14, respectively.

Tied for first in the Bay Conference, Seymour will travel to face Xavier, the other team tied atop the conference, on Tuesday, October 3.

On Thursday, October 5, Seymour will be on the road again, this time at Menasha who has not won a conference game.

Tip-offs are at 7 p.m.