Miscues eliminates Thunder from playoffs

By Greg Bates

ACN & Times-Press sports correspondent

DE PERE – Miscues and penalties cost the Seymour football team its season.

The Thunder got into West De Pere territory six times in eight possessions and could only get into the end zone once. When Seymour got close to scoring, a penalty or mistake pushed them in the wrong direction.

West De Pere on the other hand scored six touchdowns on its nine drives en route to a 42-7 victory in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 playoff game on Friday, Oct. 20.

“Honestly, all due respect to West De Pere, they’re great team, obviously, and they’re really strong defensively, I think that was us defending ourselves once we got to close to the goalline,” Seymour senior quarterback Devin VerVoort said. “It’s kind of been that way all year. We always hurt ourselves.”

“We’ve had a lot of untimely penalties this year and that’s something we really weren’t able to clean up,” Seymour coach Matt Molle said. “Not for lack of effort from the guys, sometimes those things happen. Sometimes it doesn’t matter what kind of penalty it is, it’s when it happens.”

Along with hurting themselves on offense, No. 8-seeded Seymour had a tough time slowing down top-seeded West De Pere and its impressive running attack. The Phantoms rushed for six touchdowns. Running back Austin Beaumier tallied 159 yards on 17 carries and five scores.

“We got out-physicaled tonight,” Molle said. “I thought things kind of fell off the tracks there early on and we couldn’t quite get ahold of things. Couple times there, even when we would dig ourselves some holes, they moved the ball and I thought we were going to score some points. We did move the ball and we kept hurting ourselves.”

A critical juncture in the game took place midway through the second quarter after a 12-yard touchdown run by Seymour running back Jamison Sassman cut West De Pere’s lead in half at 14-7. The Thunder got its first stop of the night, a three-and-out, to force a punt. With punt returner Ethan Schmidt inside Seymour’s 20, he never got a good handle on the ball and it was recovered by West De Pere at the 3-yard line. On the next play, Beaumier ran in for this third first-half touchdown.

The turnover and ensuing touchdown was deflating for the Seymour players.

“It was a pretty big shot to our confidence, I guess,” VerVoort said. “That hurt quite a bit, but it’s not on that play and it’s not on any one player. You win as a team, you lose as a team.”

On the next Seymour (4-6) drive, VerVoort hit tight end Trent Blake for a 29-yard pass down to the West De Pere 24. After a 1-yard Seymour run, the Thunder got flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to push them back to the 38. Two plays later, Seymour was forced to punt, which was blocked. West De Pere (9-1) needed just five plays to score as freshman quarterback Josh Blount called a keeper from 6 yards out to make it 28-7 with 58.4 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Being down three touchdowns, Seymour had to shy away from its offensive game plan early on.

West De Pere scored on its first two drives of the second half – both Beaumier touchdowns – to pull away.

“We’re two evenly-matched football teams. It’s definitely not 42-7,” West De Pere coach Jack Batten said. “I have a ton of respect for their kids, their coaching staff and their program. It’s always been back and forth between the two of us.”

During Week 6 of the regular season, West De Pere eked out a 13-6 victory against visiting Seymour.

VerVoort finished the game 16-for-25 for 169 yards and two interceptions. Josh Krause hauled in five catches for 60 yards. Sassman ran for a team-high 55 yards on nine attempts.

Seymour capped off its season by making it to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year. That’s quite a feat, and a playoff loss won’t diminish what the team accomplished.

“Nothing’s going to ruin the memories we’ve made,” VerVoort said. “I think we had a good season, it’s just going to be hard to let go. I love playing with these guys.

The loss means the end of the careers for 19 seniors: Cole VanDeHei, Schmidt, VerVoort, Krause, Seth Swenson, Dylan Baumgarten, Dylan Muenster, Sassman, Adam Lemke, Wyatt Daub, John Rydzewski, Nicholas Sherman, Adam Smith, Mason Hebb, Casey Yaeger, Ethan Taubel, Noah VanSchyndel, Christian Alberts and Cayden Waller.

“It’s been awesome to be able to play with them for so long,” VerVoort said. “We’re all so close. It was just really fun to play together, we have a lot of chemistry. We all kind of had the same vision.”

Said Molle: “It’s a good group of kids. I’ve done this now how many years and I don’t think I’ve come up with a good answer what do you tell these kids, you try your best. You know that when it comes you’re going to see that look in their eyes that there’s not really much I can say because you’ve been there yourself and you’ve seen it through other kids. I just told them that there were some things that went on in my personal life this year and I was happy to come back and coach because there were times you felt you really didn’t want to do that before the season started.

“These guys made it enjoyable, and I thanked them for the ride.”



Joshua Krause, a Thunder receiver, makes a catch near the sideline for a gain and a first down during Seymour’s WIAA Division 3 playoff game against West De Pere on Friday, October 20. Seymour’s drive would stall inside the Phantom redzone. The Phantoms would defeat Seymour 42 – 7. – Submitted photo