New podcast and web series, Wild Wisconsin, gives hunters ability to learn on the go this fall

MADISON — Scouting, buying your license, sighting in your rifle – the basics. But, how can you take your hunt to the next level?

Easy access to information is the key to a successful hunt, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast and web series – Wild Wisconsin.

Whether you prefer to watch all segments at once, catch one or two on the move, or listen to podcasts during your commute, Wild Wisconsin has it all. Topics range from public land hunting strategies to CWD and what it means for Wisconsin’s deer herd.

Go to dnr.wi.gov keywords “Wild Wisconsin.”