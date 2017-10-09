Platten wins the World Championship in Crandon

Seymour resident Kenny Platten won the World Championship Off-Road race in Crandon on Saturday, September 2.

The race is part of the TORC off-road championship series. It was round 11 of 13.

It was an 8-lap feature on the shortened 1.75 track in Crandon.

Platten, 31, qualified second in the super stock class out of a field of 21. He took the lead on lap two and stayed out in front to capture the checkered flag.

“We changed the set-up,” Platten said about his car’s dominance.

He said the competition got a little close but he was able to hold them off. A tangle between Platten and the second and third place truck made things a little sketchy.

“I got out of it pretty clear,” he said as the other two drivers spun out.

Platten started racing in 2006 and this was his first win.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Family and friends that raced before got him behind the wheel in 2006.

His nephews and friends make up the crew. They have a lot of input in the decision-making process.

“They have a lot of input,” Platten said. “I would not be where I was without those guys.”

Two or three other drivers were expected to win the championship but Platten came out of the blue to capture the title.

“It just worked out that I had the right set-up when I started where I started and I didn’t mess up.”

Three weeks later, Platten placed this on the podium at the ERX Off-Road TORC National Championship.

“That was another podium for me,” he said. “That was kind of a big thing for me. It shows it wasn’t a fluke that I won the championship.”

He wanted to thank his sponsors from Seymour: Isaar Inn, Bob’s Engine & Transmissions, Legend Erecting LLC, TrannyMan Jeff Kropp Services and P&C Sanitation.

Kenny is the son of Ken and Karen Platten, Seymour.





Above left, Seymour resident Kenny Platten, center, won the World TORC Championship at Crandon on Saturday, September 2.Right, Platten’s truck in first place around the curve. – Submitted photo