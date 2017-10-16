SCHS Students of the Week

Destiny Melchert



Destiny Melchert, whose parents/guardians are Rebecca and Milton Melchert was selected by: Ms. Secor

Reason for selection: Destiny is a top notch student. She is always challenging herself by taking rigorous courses and attending any college fairs or job shadows that are available. I am excited to see where the future takes her.

Student activities in or out of school: Running on my free time, basketball during school.

Favorite Subject: Phy Ed (not subject) Environmental Science

Student’s comments on being selected: Shocked, also it feels in a good way that people are noticing my change in accomplishments and goals.



Kiarra Vigil



Kiarra Vigil, whose parents/guardians are Jennifer and Shawn White, was selected by: Tina Harpold

Reason for selection: Kiarra takes 2 art classes back to back. She has been working hard on her artwork and always volunteers to help with other things she notices around the room.

Student activities in or out of school: Drawing and writing stories, sewing

Favorite Subject: Physical Science

Student’s comments on being selected: Thank you.