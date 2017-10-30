SCHS Students of the Week



Zach Stingle

Zach Stingle, whose parents/guardians are Darrin and Belle Stingle, was selected by: Mr. Kilsdonk.

Reason for selection: Zach excels in any agricultural class he is in. He is always willing to help any others that are in need. Zach is also the Sentinel of the Seymour FFA chapter. He strives to make everyone welcome and shares his knowledge of leadership and agriculture with all.

Student’s plan for the future: Going to FVTC for Animal Science.

Student activities in or out of school: He enjoys showing cattle and working.

Favorite Subject: Agriculture.

Student’s comments on being selected: Thank you for picking me Mr. Kilsdonk. You have put a big impact on me whether it is speaking to people and being a better leader or pushing me academically.



Melissa Doersch

Melissa Doersch, whose parents/guardians are Karen and Steve Doersch, was selected by: Mrs. Bucheger.

Reason for selection: Melissa is one of the most responsible, organized and reliable students that I have had. She is a student that figures out and follows through with any project I give her and she does it with confidence and a positive attitude. Melissa is also very conscientious, prepared and most of all — she practices!

Student activities in or out of school: Musical, 4-H, Fire Explores, Golf, FFA.

Favorite Subject: Math or Foreign Language.

Student’s comments on being selected: I am very honored and humbled. I am very appreciative to Mrs. Bucheger and all she does to help everybody do their best.

Jordin Mielke

Jordin Mielke whose parents/guardians are Angela and Corey Mielke was selected by: Ms. Pahlow

Reason for selection: Jordin is always polite and respectful to staff and her peers. She participates in class and is willing to help out when needed. She is engaged in her education and gives her best effort.

Student activities in or out of school: She is in nothing this year but plans to be in something next year. Out of school she likes to take pictures to practice photography and do pottery.

Favorite Subject: Digital Media.

Student’s comments on being selected: I appreciate that you picked me because I’m glad you see my hard work and effort I give.