The renovation of Seymour Lake is in Phase 2. A portion of the lake and the weeds have been poisoned. According to Director of Public Works, the next phase will begin in about 2 – 3 weeks. The weeds have been poisoned seven feet down and not to be disturbed. The muck will be removed in about two weeks and the weeds removed said Pepin. He added that once this phase is completed the empty lake will go down to six feet. – Photo by Keith Skenandore