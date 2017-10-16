Sheriff’s Department getting settled in new headquarters

New facility provides new efficiencies

Rick Cohler

Outagamie County Sheriff Brad Gehring has a big smile as he looks about the new Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department Law Enforcement Services building at 3030 Goodland Drive. He and his patrolmen and investigators are settling into the new center and enjoying the improvements it brings to their operation.

The idea for a separate Law Enforcement Services building dates back to 2002. “There was discussion about the restrictions of the downtown campus,” Gehring said. “A long-term plan to move the sheriff’s patrol operation was created because it would make the department more efficient.” That idea moved from the back to the front burner in 2015 when the county began plans for a major addition to the county government campus. Initially, plans called for the department to remain part of the campus, but Gehring pushed for a separate facility closer to I-41 because it would eliminate the 10-to-15-minute trip from downtown. After a couple proposed sites and a joint county – Wisconsin State Highway Patrol facility did not work out The Outagamie County Board voted unanimously on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, to purchase the former J.J. Ahern Company building at 3030 Goodland Drive in the Appleton Northeast Business Park for the sheriff’s department. The Appleton City Council followed suit shortly after.

Gehring said the new facility improves the department’s efficiency in several key areas. “When we were downtown we also had what we called ‘Zebra 12’ which is our evidence storage out at the highway department,” he explained. “With the warehouse, it brings all our resources right to our back door. Officers are going to be able to come in, bag and tag any evidence and place it in one of the lockers and the keys are thrown in. Then the evidence processing starts on the other side. It’s a huge part of why we’re here, not just the efficiency but also the demands of the legislation that requires us to hold on to the DNA for so long.”

Sgt. Nathan Borman is the evidence custodian. “The beauty of this is that with the old system I had to pull everything out of a locker, walk it down to a different room while here it comes straight into the evidence room and there’s no question of where it went,” Borman said. “We have room to separate out guns, drugs and money and the rest of the property. I can use the back area for long-term storage.”

Technology upgrades are another key feature as the sheriff pointed out a small room with photo ability. “Now, people who have to report to the sheriff’s office can do so right here,” Gehring continued. Documentation for the sexual assault registry will also take place onsite. The investigators’ area is all on one wing with wired audio/video interview rooms so that everything can be captured and stored.

Patrol officers now have a centralized room where they can download information from their shifts on three computer stations. “We used to have only one computer so everyone had to wait to download their information,” Gehring said. Officers can begin that download as soon as they drive in the garage via WIFI.

A huge garage has room for all the department’s equipment, including the boat and snowmobile patrols, dive team, the MRAP vehicle and ERT vehicles. “That means we have access to right out the back door without having to drive to Zebra 12,” Gehring said.

The department also holds frequent public meetings and has a separate entrance which leads into an area which has a large training and presentation room and public restrooms, but is separated by a secure door from other parts of the facility.

When the department is all unpacked and settled, Gehring said they plan to hold open houses for the public to get a look at the facility.



The new Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department Law Enforcement Services Building at 3030 Goodland Drive in Appleton. – Photo courtesy Rick Cohler