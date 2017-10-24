Soccer advances to sectionals; post-season ends early for other sports

The Seymour Thunder soccer squad advanced to the sectionals to face Green Bay Notre Dame on Thursday, October 26, at 5 p.m. at Triton Stadium.

Seymour shutout Sheboygan Falls 5-0 to win the regional Division 3 soccer championship on Saturday, October 21.

The winner of the Seymour versus Notre Dame sectional match will advance to the WIAA Division Division 3 sectional championship on Saturday, October 28.

Thunder junior runner Riley Volkman qualified for the State Championship. The Division 2 State Meet will begin at 3:10 p.m.

In other sports, the Thunder football squad was eliminated in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs with a 42-7 loss to West De Pere.

Thunder volleyball lost in the regional championship 25-17, 25-14 and 25-16.

Watch for further update