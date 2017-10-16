Thunder clinches playoff spot

The Thunder football squad jumped out to an 18-0 second quarter lead in a much needed 30-20 victory over host New London on Friday, October 6.

The win qualified Seymour a spot in the WIAA playoffs. Their final game against Menasha will determine their seeding once the pairings are released.

“The guys knew what they were up against and knew they had to get that ‘W’ to give themselves an opportunity to maybe continue their season,” Thunder coach Matt Molle said. “They’re a decent team coming in at 5-2 and we knew they would be a good team so it was a good road win.”

Thunder senior running back Jamison Sassman ran for a career high 257 yards on 35 attempts.

“The offensive line along with our tight ends and H-back blocked well and opened holes up for Jamison who had a career night,” Molle said. “With all the rain and what New London’s defense was giving us, we ran the ball very well.

With inclement weather his team emphasized taking care of the ball.

Defensively, they were pretty good with the exception of giving up two big plays to allow scores to happen.

“We will need to clean that up this week as we take on Menasha,” said Molle.

Results of the Menasha game were not available as of press time. Go to www.advertisercommunitynews.com for a game summary.

Thunder running back Jamison Sassman ran for 257 yards against New London on Friday, October 6. – Photo courtesy of Linda Krause