Thunder golf ends at regionals; Peters advances to Notre Dame sectional

The Seymour Girls golf team finished 6th in the regional held at Brown County Golf Course on Wednesday which kept them out of the sectional, but Kennedy Peters was able to advance individually with a score of 106. Peters will play on Tuesday at Thornberry Golf Club in Oneida.

Coach Herrala praised Kennedy for her competitiveness and tenacity. “At about hole No. 15, I kind of knew where she stood and even she knew that she needed to beat the two girls she was playing with to have a good chance of advancing. Then she got into trouble at the par 3- 17th and really had to bear down and finish strong on the 18th hole.”

Coach Herrala felt this was a great learning experience for his girls since only Kennedy and Brylee King played in the regional and sectional last year.

“They were the only two girls who kind of understood the pressure of playing to advance,” he said. “Each of the other girls had one good nine holes, but struggled with playing consistently the whole 18. Lauren Wilcox had a solid front nine with the exception of a 10 on one hole, and Gracee Minlschmidt played a very solid back nine shooting a team best 53.

“Barbara Petzold rallied from a tough front nine to shave 10 strokes off on the back. King had a chance to advance to sectionals but struggled on the final hole which is a tough dogleg right. This experience will only help the girls who all return next year and hope that the whole team advancing to sectionals is in the cards.

Notre Dame won the regional by one stroke over host Bayport. Pulaski and Shawano will also advance as the other teams to compete at the sectional. Besides Peters, the individual qualifiers were Rylie Severson and Zion Estano from Ashwaubenon and Claire Tomczik from D.C. Everest. The best round of the day was turned in by Bayport freshman Jo Baranczyk who shot a 2 over 75.