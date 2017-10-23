Thunder runners place All Conference following Bay meet

The Thunder Cross Country teams competed in the Bay Conference Championships held on Saturday, October 14, at Colburn Park in Green Bay.

Finishing third was the boys squad. The team went into the event as two time defending Bay Conference Champions and were hoping for a third repeat, but fell short as New London took the crown.

Junior Riley Volkman placed third overall at the event with a time of 17:29.22 followed by teammate Aaron Walters who finished in tenth place overall with a time of 18:01.96, his best time of the season.

Junior James Baumgart finished in 16th (18:32.67), freshmen Blake Linsmeyer 23rd (18:47.88), Riley Clement 24th (18:53.76), Dyllan Zakrzewski 35th (19:28.43), Clay Ryan 40th (19:37.85) and Wyatt Kaczrowski 53rd (20:18.62)

Earning First Team All Conference honors was Riley Volkman.

Baumgart and Walters placed All Conference second team.

Blake Linsmeyer and Riley Clement received honorable mention.

The Girls Varsity team placed fourth at the Conference Championships, missing third by three points.

Laura Spaude (21:04.37) finished fifth overall followed by Sam Eisch (21:15.72) in ninth, Dinah King (22:31.18) 29th, Elizabeth Zahn (22:54.31) 35th, Paige Weyer (23:36.05) 42nd, Dihanna King (23:50.19) 45th and Sabrina Leisgang (24:32.90) 51st.

Spaude placed first team All Conference while Eisch was awarded second team.