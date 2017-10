Seymour midfielder senior Derek Deschler scores on a penalty kick at 62 minutes in the Thunder 6 – 0 win over Wautoma during their WIAA Division Division 3 game. . Seymour, seeded No. 3, faced No. t seed Sheboygan Falls in the regional championship on Saturday, October 21. Go to www.advertisercommunitynews.com for a game summary.- Photo by Keith Skenandore