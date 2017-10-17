Thunder to begin football playoffs

Seymour will begin their road in the WIAA Division 3 football playoffs against a conference rival.

No. 1 seed West De Pere will host the Thunder, seeded No. 8, on Friday with kick-off set for 7 p.m.

The Phantoms (8-1 overall, 7-1) shared the Bay Conference title with Menasha.

Seymour (4-5 overall, 4-4) makes for an intriguing matchup against West De Pere. Back on September 22, the Thunder lost a tight game against the host Phantoms 13-6.

Thunder coach Matt Molle said his team had a couple of shots to score inside West De Pere territory but costly interceptions eliminated those chances. Add to it miscues by special teams and penalties, the Thunder would come up short.

Watch for a game summary following this playoff game.