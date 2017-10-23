Thunder volleyball advances to regional championship

Thunder senior Ashley Zahn spikes over two Denmark defenders and scores in their WIAA Division 2 regional match. Seymour won 3 – 2 and advanced to play Luxemburg-Casco in the regional championship on Saturday, October 21. Go to www.advertisercommunitynews.com for results. – Photo by Keith Skenandore

The Thunder volleyball team defeated Denmark 3 -2 to advance to face Luxemburg-Casco in the WIAA Division 2 regional championship on Saturday, October 21.

Seymour won a tight match on Thursday, October 19, against the Vikings by a score of 25-23, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-9.

Results of the regional championship were unavailable as of press time. Go to www.advertisercommunitynews.com

According to Thunder senior Jenna Krause, they bought out more energy towards the end of the game.

“We really wanted it,” she said of the win.”

Krause said they knew Denmark was a really good team.

“We came into it like any other game and had to bring the energy,” she said.

Denmark coach Pat Brocker said the Thunder defense was really good.

“We left it all on the court,” he said. “It wasn’t from lack of effort.”