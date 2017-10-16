Thunder wins to play in conference championship

By Elli Ellis

Student Reporter

Seymour 5

New London 0

On Tuesday, October 10 the Thunder Boys soccer team took on the New London Bulldogs, for a chance to compete in the conference championship.

The game started out with Seymour tap, and the Thunder was able to dominate in possession for the remainder of the game. At 12 minutes Seymour’s Keven Sosa-Lassila took a corner kick which Rhett Driessen headed in for the Thunder’s first goal of the night.

Later in the half, at 32 minutes, Sosa-Lassila played a ball in to Seymour’s Garrett Wendorff which pulled the keeper out, and Wendorff was able to get past him for the Thunder’s second goal of the night.

Three minutes later the duo was able to strike again when Wendorff played a cross into the box and Sosa-Lassila was able to score by chipping past the goalkeeper. Right before the half ended Seymour’s Jadin Schuettpelz played a long ball up to field to Driessen who turned it into a fast break attack and scored one last goal for the half. Seymour entered into halftime with an impressive 4-0 lead.

In the second half at 61 minutes, junior captain Reid Johnson took a penalty kick for the Thunder, and scored Seymour’s fifth and final goal. The final score was 5-0 Seymour.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Thunder took on an early non-conference match, Appleton East. The game started off with a tap from Appleton East, but Seymour dominated in possession for the remainder of the game.

The first goal was scored by Seymour at 27 minutes when Sosa-Lassila took a free kick which Driessen scored on another diving header. It was really an amazing play to watch. The remainder of the half was scoreless. At 60 minutes Appleton East scored off of a corner which was volleyed into the goal. Three minutes later, at 63 minutes the Thunder came back and scored when Sosa-Lassila took a free kick which Jaron Valley settled and shot in for Seymour’s second goal. The game ended with the Thunder taking a 2-1 victory over Appleton East. Nick Volz had seven saves this game.

On Thursday Oct. 5, the Thunder took on conference rivals the West De Pere Phantoms.

At 10 minutes, the Thunder’s Sosa-Lassila put a free-kick in near the goal. Driessen made a diving header to put the first goal in. Then at 32 minutes Schuettpelz committed a foul in the penalty box and received a yellow card. This foul resulted in a penalty kick for the Phantoms, and Alex Woulf scored the first goal for the Phantoms. Before the half came to an end, at 44 minutes, Sosa-Lassila put in an amazing ball and Garrett Wendorff scored in the lower right corner of the goal. In the second half, at 57 minutes, freshman Mason Dorn put a through ball into Driessen who fought through the defense and scored the Thunder’s final goal. The game ended in a 3-1 win for the Thunder. Volz had seven saves this game. The Thunder had a total of seven shots in goal.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Thunder boys soccer team took on the conference leader Xavier Hawks. The game started off with Xavier having the tap. It was off to an exciting start when at 15 minutes Xavier’s Jonathan Stoger committed a foul against Seymour’s leading scorer Rhett Driessen in the penalty box and received a red card. Sophomore Keven Sosa-Lassila took the penalty kick and scored the Thunder’s first goal. Later in the half at 31 minutes Driessen assisted Brock Volkman in a great shot, leading to the Thunder’s second goal. At 74 minutes, the Hawk had their chance at a comeback when a cross was put in by Xaviers’ player that bounced over Thunder’s goalkeeper. The remaining 15 minutes of the game was an intense attempt from Xavier at a comeback. In the end, the Thunder beat the leading conference team 2-1. Seymour’s goalkeeper Evan Schluenz had seven saves for the 75 minutes he played, and other goalkeeper Volz had five save for the game.



Garrett Wendorff of Seymour was able to maneuver past the goalkeeper and score a goal against New London on Tuesday, October 10. – Photo by Keith Skenandore