Volkman to run at State Championships

Thunder cross country coach Scott Michalski said junior runner Riley Volkman needed to run his race at his speed.

That was sound advice as Volkman finished seventh with a time of 17:36.49 to advance to the WIAA Division 2 Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, October 28.

“Before each meet we always talk about our goals and where we want to be and the whole season we wanted to advance to the State Meet,” Michalski said. “We knew the other individuals he had to beat and he showed up that day. He really ran a superb race. I couldn’t ask him to run any better.”

Michalski said Rapids is a different beast, a different environment at the top level.

For Riley, they have some goals. They want to focus on time, not where he finishes.

“Our goal is sub 17 min., 20 seconds,” he said.

We talk about controlling that first mile and really focusing on the second half of the race and running hills.”



