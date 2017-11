Madilyn Heinke, a 2015 graduate of Seymour High School, is a member of the Luther College, Decorah, Iowa women’s basketball program. Heinke is a two-time letter winner for the Norse.

Head coach Amanda Bailey returns nine letter winners that include three starters from last year’s squad that posted an overall record of 17-10. The Norse finished second in the Iowa Conference with a mark of 12-4. – Submitted photo