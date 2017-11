Aiden Peters, number 1, Seymour 3rd grader, took first place winning the Golden Catfish. Rumble at the River National Tournament in Dubuque, Iowa on Sunday, November 5. – Submitted photo



Wyatt Kaczrowski, Seymour 9th grader, took 3rd place at The Rumble at the River National Tournament in Dubuque, Iowa on Sunday, November 5th.