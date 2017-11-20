

Jenna Krause signs her letter of intent to McKendree University with her parents Rick and Linda and brother Josh on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

– Photo by Linda Titel

Seymour Senior Jenna Krause signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. for basketball.

Family and friends, teachers, students, teammates and coaches attended the signing.

Ryan Spaulding, athletic director welcomed everyone and then gave the reins to her Coach Bobby Kuchta. Kuchta brought up the fact that Jenna is very competitive. He recalled a football game that Jenna participated in and how she caught an interception, made a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass. Kuchta said, “Jenna’s team won all three football games and that winning spirit carries over to every sport Jenna participates in. She is very dedicated and is a great athlete and person and I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to coach her.”

Jenna, spoke and said, “I would not be where I am today if not for the sacrafice and efforts of my parents.” She thanked them for always being there and pushing her not only to be a better athlete but also a better person.

Jenna thanked her twin brother Josh for being her person and the little notes he would leave when he could not attend a game, that read “Good luck sis.”

Jenna thanked her grandparents who inspired and encouraged her.

She thanked her friends for all the support and her coaches for working with her, encouraging her and supporting her through her basketball journey.