Bank merger broadens Bank First National and customer base

Bank First National Corporation (BFNC), the holding company for Bank First, announced on October 30 the completion of its merger with Waupaca Bancorporation, Inc., the holding company for First National Bank, effective October 27, 2017.

The systems conversion took place over the weekend of October 27–29, 2017, and the Waupaca, Weyauwega, Clintonville, Iola, Seymour, and Chetek branches officially opened as Bank First branches on Monday, October 30, 2017.

“We are very excited to welcome the customers, shareholders, and employees of First National Bank,” stated Mike Molepske, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank First National Corporation. “The merging of these two institutions results in a much stronger organization, and together, we will continue to be deeply connected and involved in the communities we serve. Our valued customers can expect to receive high-quality, personalized care and service from our team of bankers.”

Jon Majerus, assistant vice-president business bankers for Bank First, said the merger of the bank is an exciting time for them and an exciting transition moving forward for our current and new customers.

He added that they will offer new product and services for the customers.

“With the merger,” Majerus said, “it’s been a breath of fresh air.”

They are in the Green Bay and Appleton markets, along with 18 branches.

“We’re excited about the merger not only from a bank standpoint but our customer base,” he said. “With the technology we have at our fingertips now we can go out in the Seymour area and other branches.”

“We are extremely pleased to be joining our friends at Bank First, a long standing organization focused on community banking,” stated Jim Rothenbach, Waupaca Market CEO and former President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank. “With the merger complete, our customers will now have access to a wider range of products and services, an expanded branch network, and a larger team of bankers dedicated to providing superior financial solutions that are value driven.”

Bank First National Corporation is the ownership and operation of Bank First National, a nationally-chartered community bank that operates 18 branches in Wisconsin. For more information on Bank First, please visit www.bankfirstnational.com.

