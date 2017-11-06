Black Creek Schools Student of the Week:

Lydia Byers in 8th grade was nominated by Sara Hronek middle school teacher for the student of the week.

Mrs. Hronek wrote, “Lydia Byers goes above and beyond her duties of being an 8th grader at Black Creek School. She promotes school spirit and teacher morale each day she steps foot into our building. Her dedication to school, leadership in Student Council, and overall positive attitude makes her very deserving of being student of the week.” Lydia says, “I love school because of my teachers, classes, and friends that I have! I love feeling part of a small family here at Black Creek and I know I will miss it next year!” Lydia will receive an Ice Cream ticket from the Black Creek Ice Cream Shoppe. The tickets were donated to the school by the Black Creek Convenience Ice Cream Shoppe to support the school’s PBIS program.



Black Creek student of the week: Lydia Byers Submitted Photo