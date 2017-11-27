NEWS FROM..., SHIOCTON

Black Creek’s Elementary and Middle School 2nd Annual Turkey Trot

Black Creek teachers, Tammy Bloom, Tamara the turkey and Crystal Helm wore the turkey hat for Black Creek’s Turkey trot on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
“I will be responsible.” This was the focus for the past week, and the teachers and staff saw many wonderful responsible
behaviors throughout the building. To reinforce the Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) behaviors, the staff and students participated in the Turkey Trot on Tuesday, Nov. 21. A fun way to get in some physical activity. – Photos by Linda Titel

