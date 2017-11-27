A huge thank you to Sal’s Food and Don’s Quality Market for their help with the Competitors for a Common Cause food drive. In this collaborative effort, both grocery stores had joined forces for a friendly competition to help with the “Common Good” food drive during the month of October. In this ‘competition’ there was no winner except the local families in need in the Seymour and Shiocton School Districts being served by Community 2000. Proceeds from the event aids Community 2000 in restocking their food pantry for distribution. For more information or questions, you can call Community 2000 at 833-0277. In lieu of purchases at the store level, monetary donations can also still be sent to Community 2000 at 1002 S. Main St. Seymour, WI 54165 Attn: Common Good