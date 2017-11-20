On 11/17/2017 shortly after 9:00 PM the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department received calls for a head on crash on State Highway 54 east of Mainline Drive near the city of Seymour. As Deputies arrived they found a west bound mini van that crossed the center line and struck an east bound Milk tanker truck. The driver of the van fled the scene. Deputies, with the assistance of K9s and the Seymour Fire Department conducted an extensive search of the area, but were unable to locate the driver. The truck driver was uninjured but the truck sustained significant damage requiring State Highway 54 to be closed for about 3 hours.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the driver of the van is encouraged to contact the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department at 920-832-5000.

