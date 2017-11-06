From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi…Well it was pretty quiet last week. Mike Pepin was gone and Lori Thiel took part of the week off also.

I did want to tell you that at the last Finance meeting prior to Council on October 9, Corporate Network – IT Services gave a presentation to the committee on providing centralized networking for all city departments. Bottom line is that all the computers in all the departments would have one central hard drive at one location instead of each department having their own. I don’t understand a lot about computers so I leave it up to the aldermen and department heads that do understand it. I get the basics but it ends there. I don’t think it is something we will be able to do real soon as it is very costly but it is something we should be thinking about. In the long run it will save money.

The first look at the budget looks pretty good I am hoping we can hold it close to what we have the past seven years. The Police Union Contract was passed at the last meeting and the wage increase was two percent. The proposed budget has a two percent wage increase also.

The city crew has been picking up leaves and should hopefully have been done last week with their first pass. There are so many trees that have held their leaves and I hope we have a good freeze so a lot of them come down by the next pick up. Whatever, they will get the job done.

Met with some individuals in regards to the upcoming Sesquicentennial for Seymour in 2018 and whether we should start planning on doing something special in regards to that. It was agreed that we definitely should. A representative from Home of the Hamburger, Library, Museum and the city were present. They definitely think it would be nice to include this with the Hamburger Day Parade and also the museum. They would like to start it off with fireworks and a hamburger dropping in January. The inquiries about the fireworks will have to start shortly and so Lori from City Hall will be doing some leg work on that.

There were a lot of ideas of thing we could have going on and they sounded like a lot of fun. The startup committee wanted me to let you know that any Organization or Village or Township wishing to participate please feel free to let us know. Just call Lori at City Hall 920-833-2209 and she will be more than happy for the participation. (it’s needed)

That’s it for now, time change is here and winter is here also. I know everyone does not like the change to winter but I for one love the change of season, they each have their beauty.

Mayor Judy Schuette